Gurdwara panel’s ousted chief, Jagdish Singh Jhinda, still enjoys support: Aide

A day after the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC ad hoc) appointed Didar Singh Nalvi its president during an emergency meeting at Kaithal, ousted chief Jagdish Singh Jhinda’s group called the move unconstitutional.

“The appointment is unconstitutional as they did not have any right to convene the meeting. They required two-thirds majority to make the appointment, but there were only 20 members at the meeting,” said Angrej Singh Pannu, Jhinda’s close aid.

Pannu said Jhinda still enjoys support of 32 of 41 members of the executive committee. “He will soon reach the state (after completing ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment) at the Akal Takht) and convene a meeting to prove his support,” he said.

Accusing Nalvi of playing into the hands of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal with the motive of weakening the state gurdwara panel, Pannu said: “The HSGMC matter is pending before the Supreme Court. Jhinda has been fighting for the rights of Sikhs of Haryana for the past 14 years.”

The rival faction led by Nalvi had claimed on Sunday that 28 of the executive committee members appointed him the president unanimously during a meeting at Gurdwara Neem Sahib. While 17 members were present there, 11 extended support on telephone, they said.