Gurmeet Ram Rahim breaks down, pleads for mercy as judge sends him to 20 years in jail

A CBI court sentenced self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Monday to 20 years in jail and fined him Rs 30 lakh for raping two women more than 15 years ago, culminating a murky saga that has transfixed the nation.

The court read out sentences of 10 years imprisonment and Rs 15 lakh fine for each of the two rape cases of women who were part of the controversial sect’s millions-strong following. (Live updates)

“It is 20 years in jail for Singh as two sentences will run consecutively with fine of Rs 30 lakh (Rs 15 lakh in each case),” Singh’s lawyer SK Garg Narwana told HT.

The sentence was read out inside the heavily-guarded premises of Rohtak jail in Haryana by CBI judge Jagdeep Singh, who sentenced Singh under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (rape) and section 506 (criminal intimidation). The court ignored the dera’s last-minute plea for leniency.

HT was the first to report that Ram Rahim faced prospects of harsher punishment. (Read the story here)

The verdict was followed by hours of confusion with little information trickling out of the jail-turned-courtroom, where media and outside personnel weren’t allowed. Police had cordoned off media a little more than a kilometer outside the jail. Initial reports said Singh would serve 10 years in jail but later, lawyers clarified that he had been handed two consecutive 10-year terms.

Stray incidents of arson were reported minutes before the highly-anticipated verdict in Haryana’s Sirsa, where the sect’s headquarters is located, but the presence of thousands of security personnel across Haryana and Punjab staved off any large-scale violence.

“We will appeal the verdict in the high court,” Narwana added. TV reports said the 50-year-old flamboyant convict broke down in court and had to be dragged out.

Singh was pronounced guilty for the rapes on Friday by the CBI court in Haryana’s Panchkula. Minutes after his conviction, hundreds of his followers went on a rampage, burning down buildings, railway stations and vehicles. The ensuing violence singed five states, leaving 38 people dead and 250 injured. The Punjab and Haryana high court later lambasted the Haryana chief minister for shoddy security arrangements that allowed 200,000 dera followers to gather in Panchkula.

On Monday, the court set aside the defence team’s argument that Singh should be shown leniency because he was a social worker. As the verdict was being read, Singh reportedly said he was feeling unwell. A medical examination was underway and ambulances were seen driving into the jail premises.

Singh took over the dera in the 90s and quickly built a massive empire that spanned from schools and shampoos and hair-oil to hospitals under the brand name MSG. Often called the guru of bling for his flamboyant lifestyle, the Dera chief who studied up to Class 10 runs 11 schools and two colleges, including a management institute.

But the increasingly shadowy cult figure was caught up in one controversy after another, especially devout followers leveled rape charges against him in 2002. He is also accused of mass castration and murder.