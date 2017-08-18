Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s rape trial: Cops’ leave cancelled, 150 companies sought from Centre

Haryana director general of police (DGP) B S Sandhu on Thursday said that while 150 companies of paramilitary forces had been sought from the Centre, the leave of police personnel had been cancelled in view the CBI court verdict scheduled to be pronounced on August 25, in the alleged rape case involving head of Sirsa based Dera Sacha Sauda, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Sandhu said the state police force was fully geared up to maintain law and order, adequate security arrangements had been made and no untoward incident would be allowed to happen in the state.

Security arrangements would be closely monitored in the sensitive areas of Panchkula, Sirsa, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Hisar, Fatehabad and Jind, he said, adding that it had been directed to make adequate security arrangements in sensitive areas from Thursday onwards.

On Wednesday, the top civil and police officials from Haryana and Punjab had briefed Union Home Secretary, Rajiv Gauba about the possible ramifications of an adverse verdict by a CBI court in the alleged rape case involving head of Sirsa based Dera Sacha Sauda. Dera Sacha Sauda has huge following in several parts of Haryana and Punjab.