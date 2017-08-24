 ‘Hail the Supreme Court’: Twitter erupts in cheers after privacy judgment | india-news | Hindustan Times
‘Hail the Supreme Court’: Twitter erupts in cheers after privacy judgment

Twitter welcomed the Supreme Court judgment on right to privacy.

india Updated: Aug 24, 2017 12:36 IST
HT Correspondent
(Shutterstock)

After the Supreme Court delivered a groundbreaking judgment on Tuesday declaring right to privacy a fundamental right , reactions poured in thick and fast.

On social media, people were quick to hail the Supreme Court for delivering one landmark verdict after another -- two days earlier, the apex court had struck down the Islamic practice of instant triple talaq in an important judgment.

Twitter cheered the court’s unanimous decision, calling it “huge” and thanking the apex court for the verdict.

Others did not forget to congratulate the band of petitioners, lawyers and privacy advocates who had tirelessly worked for this day, fighting the battle in court.

Many commentators were quick to point out that the ruling government could take no credit for the ruling since it had argued against the individual right to privacy.

Politicians from Opposition parties welcomed the verdict, even as leaders from the ruling NDA maintained a stony silence.

Others speculated what the judgment meant for Aadhaar, pointing out that the right to privacy would still carry reasonable restrictions.

