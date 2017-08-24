‘Hail the Supreme Court’: Twitter erupts in cheers after privacy judgment

After the Supreme Court delivered a groundbreaking judgment on Tuesday declaring right to privacy a fundamental right , reactions poured in thick and fast.

On social media, people were quick to hail the Supreme Court for delivering one landmark verdict after another -- two days earlier, the apex court had struck down the Islamic practice of instant triple talaq in an important judgment.

Twitter cheered the court’s unanimous decision, calling it “huge” and thanking the apex court for the verdict.

The nine judge bench of the Supreme Court has unanimusly held that privacy is a fundamental right under the Indian Constitution. — Gautam Bhatia (@gautambhatia88) August 24, 2017

Seems like a complete victory on privacy for now. True test will be its subsequent application. Let's all thank the Supreme Court. — Apar (@aparatbar) August 24, 2017

Kudos to the SC for holding Right to Privacy a fundamental right under Art 21. Aadhaar Act & any other law will be tested on reasonableness https://t.co/R0LGz2FlQu — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) August 24, 2017

Others did not forget to congratulate the band of petitioners, lawyers and privacy advocates who had tirelessly worked for this day, fighting the battle in court.



Congratulations to all lawyers, activists, others who fought this govt's sinister designs to deny Indians their fundamental right to privacy https://t.co/mZJeL9Ax9U — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 24, 2017

To the #RightToPrivacy lawyers and campaigners, you've earned a place in history. Massive gratitude. — Mitali Saran (@mitalisaran) August 24, 2017

Many commentators were quick to point out that the ruling government could take no credit for the ruling since it had argued against the individual right to privacy.

Always remeber that the privacy case arose from the Government basically wanting to prevent any ruling in the Aadhaar case two years ago 1/2 — Apar (@aparatbar) August 24, 2017

The Government had argued in the Supreme Court that Privacy is NOT a fundamental right under the Constitution. #NeverForget https://t.co/GbraWAWbyg — Sushant Singh (@SushantSin) August 24, 2017

(As the head of the govt. that OPPOSED it and lost 9-0 in Supreme Court. ????) — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) August 24, 2017

Politicians from Opposition parties welcomed the verdict, even as leaders from the ruling NDA maintained a stony silence.

I have a right to privacy & it's a fundamental one. Yeyy ???????? — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 24, 2017

SC holds Privacy as Fundamental Right.Hope IT STOPS MODI govt from intruding into my kitchen, wardrobe,bedroom&tapping private conversations — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 24, 2017

A far-reaching judgement which will have consequences in various domains, as technology is playing a greater role in our day-to-day lives. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 24, 2017

Others speculated what the judgment meant for Aadhaar, pointing out that the right to privacy would still carry reasonable restrictions.

This is NOT a judgement on #Aadhaar. Defining "reasonable restrictions" on #RightToPrivacy will decide the future of UIDAI — Nitin Sethi (@nit_set) August 24, 2017