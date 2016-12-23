Hardik Patel claims he was arrested at Jaipur Airport, police deny

Patidar community leader Hardik Patel on Friday claimed he was “arrested by the Rajasthan police” at the Jaipur International Airport, a charge the police denied as “rumour” saying he was escorted for safety reasons.

“On the instructions of the Vasundhara Raje government, the Jaipur Police arrested me as soon as I got down at the Jaipur airport,” he said in the first of a series of tweets.

However, the police denied the claims saying he was “just escorted for his own safety”.

“He was neither detained nor arrested by the police. He was escorted owing to safety reasons. He had left for Udaipur right after landing at Jaipur Airport. It is purely a rumour (that he was arrested),” DCP East Kunwar Rashtradeep told PTI.

After landing at Jaipur airport, Patel, in multiple tweets alleged he was “arrested” and “the Rajasthan government and other BJP-ruled states were trying to snatch freedom (from people)”.

He tweeted, “Jaipur police said the reason for my arrest, is threat to my life.”

“In Independent India, attempt to snatch freedom is being made in every BJP-led state,” he alleged in another tweet.

The Patidar leader also tweeted, “The Jaipur DCP said we have orders from higher authorities, you have to come with us.”