Hardik Patel likens Modi to jackal, says none can become lion by just wearing its skin

Hardik Patel, the firebrand leader of the Patidar community demanding reservation in Gujarat, on Monday made a derogatory comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, likening him to a jackal.

At a press conference at his rented house at Udaipur on Monday, Patel was asked for a comment on the latest controversy over the 2017 calendar of the khadi board that features Modi sitting on a charkha (spinning wheel).

“Modi is a jackal… no one can become a lion by just wearing the skin of a lion, he will remain a jackal,” Patel said.

Meeting the media a day before leaving Udaipur, Patel shared his experiences during his six-month stay while obeying the orders of the Gujarat high court.

He thanked the people of Udaipur on supporting him during his “exile” and expressed happiness that after all the hurdles and adverse situations, he was eventually going back home safely.

About his protest demanding quota, Patel said the Gujarat government was playing with the emotions of innocent people for the last 15 years.

He claimed that the government was trying to separate the Patidars to weaken their protest, but that it was not possible.