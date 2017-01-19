Harish Rawat questions timing of commanders’ conference in poll-bound Uttarakhand

The Congress on Thursday raised questions over the combined commanders’ conference being held in poll-bound Uttarakhand on January 21, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking undue political advantage by using the armed forces.

Chief minister Harish Rawat told reporters at AICC headquarters that the Prime Minister was attempting to breach the Election Commission’s directive against using meetings of officials for political gains.

Rawat, as also Uttarakhand Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay, said it was strange the commanders’ conference of 2016 was being held now and that too in a poll-bound state, which honours soldiers.

In an obvious dig at the Centre, the chief minister said if the Prime Minister wants to hold such meetings, it should be held in places like Pathankot or Uri or in Jammu and Kashmir or any other operational area.

Rawat said the Congress was not against holding the conference in Uttarakhand, but only about its timing.

“The meeting can be held anytime after February 15, when the poll proceedings will be over,” he added.

He also said the meeting is being held in Uttarakhand to divert the attention of ex-servicemen in the state from OROP.