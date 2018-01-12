Harvard students meet Rahul Gandhi at his residence

Harvard students meet Rahul Gandhi at his residenceindia Updated: Jan 12, 2018 23:38 IST
Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a press conference over issues raised by four senior Supreme Court judges, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday interacted with a delegation of Harvard University students who came to his residence.
“Congress President Rahul Gandhi interacts with a delegation of students pursuing the joint MBA/MPP degree at Harvard,” the Congress tweeted.