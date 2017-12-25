Haryana announces Rs 50 lakh for kin of sepoy killed in Rajouri firing

Haryana minister of state for food and supplies and forests Karan Dev Kamboj has announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of sepoy Pargat Singh, 30, also killed in the Rajouri firing.

He was cremated with full state honours at his village, Ramba, in Karnal district on Sunday evening.

After the body reached the village, by road from Ambala, young men in the village started shouting slogans against Pakistan.

Pargat is survived by wife Ramanpreet Kaur, son Divraj, 6, father Ratan Singh, mother and elder brother. He had joined the army in 2006 after completing his diploma from Karnal ITI. Flood lights were installed in the cremation ground for the funeral. The police struggled to get sloganeering youths to vacate the ground.

Pargat’s son, who donned army fatigues and his wife, gave a final salute to the pyre. Family and villagers demanded action against Pakistan for the ceasefire violation.

Kamboj, Congress MP Deepender Hooda, Karnal deputy commissioner Aditya Dahiya and SP Jashandeep Randhawa and army officials joined the funeral procession.