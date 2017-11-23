Haryana cabinet changes marks ratio for Group C, D posts

The Haryana government on Wednesday decided to change the prescribed marks ratio for recruitment in Group C and D posts in the state. The cabinet decided to change the prescribed ratio of 85:15 to 90:10, which is 90 marks for the written test and a maximum of 10 marks for experience and socio-economic criteria in respect of recruitment to Group C and D posts.

Five marks will be given if no person from among the applicant’s father, mother, spouse, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters is, was or has been a regular employee in any department, board, corporation, company, statutory body, commission or authority of Haryana government or any other state government or the central government. Similarly, five marks will be given if the applicant is a widow or if the applicant’s father died before the applicant was 15 years old. Five marks will be given if the applicant belongs to a denotified tribe, such as Vimukt Jatis and Tapriwas Jatis, or nomadic tribe of Haryana, which is neither a Scheduled Caste nor a Backward Class.

Notably, the state government had already announced to do away with the system of interviews for Group C and D posts.

The Cabinet gave approval for implementation of Enterprises Promotion Policy-2015 regarding exemption from levy of electricity duty for various categories of blocks.

Rates of motor vehicle tax to be rationalised

The state government also decided to rationalise the rates of motor vehicles tax to be levied on passenger vehicles of other states when entering and plying in Haryana. The rationalisation in rates was done by giving ex-post facto approval to a draft notification in this regard.

An official spokesperson said in case of luxury air conditioned buses, such as Volvo and Mercedes, the revised rates of tax will be Rs 5,000 per day, Rs 60,000 for 15 days and Rs 1 lakh per month. A rebate of 10 %, 15 % and 20% will be given if the tax is paid for a quarter, six months and one year, respectively.

State to take over two temples

The state government decided to take over the management of the ancient historical Shri Mata Chandi Devi Temple, Chandimandir, Panchkula. The management of this temple will be administered under Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Act, 1991.

A decision to this effect was taken at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. An official spokesperson said the decision was taken in the wake of numerous complaints against the administration, management and governance of the temple by the current group of pujaris, who acquired the temple after the death of former pujari who had executed a will in favour of pujari Shri Surat Giri and his successors.

Sufficient offerings are made in cash and kind in this temple by the devotees, but little is being spent on the upkeep of the temple or in providing facilities to the pilgrims in or around the temple. The Cabinet also decided to take over management of the Shri Durga Mata Mandir at Banbhori in Hisar.

Exemption from levy of electricity duty for industries

The Cabinet gave approval for implementation of Enterprises Promotion Policy-2015 regarding exemption from levy of electricity duty for various categories of blocks. The state government exempted all new projects as specified in Annexure-10 of the Enterprises Promotion Policy-2015 located in category of blocks as defined in Industries and Commerce Department notification dated October 6, 2015, established in the state on or after October 6, 2015, from the payment of the electricity duty leviable under the act up to the extent and for a period of five, seven or 10 years, as specified in the policy, from the date of release of electric connection to such units. This will help promote industrialisation and growth in industrially backward blocks in the state.

Facilitation charge approved for land aggregators

The Cabinet also approved facilitation charge of 1 % of the transaction cost for aggregators for service of aggregation of land and 1 % of the transaction cost for designated agency that is Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation for service of facilitating purchase of land for public and private projects.

The state government had framed a policy for purchase of land voluntarily offered to government for development projects with the objective to prevent distress sale of land by farmers and it involved the landowners in decision making while locating the sites for development projects in the state. Notification in this regard had been issued in the official gazette dated February 6, 2017. The policy provides for service or facilitation charge to be paid to aggregators for the service of aggregation of land and to designated agency for service of facilitating purchase of land for public or private projects.