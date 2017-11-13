Haryana chief secretary DS Dhesi divested of vigilance charge

In a surprising move, the Haryana government on Sunday divested chief secretary DS Dhesi of the charge of vigilance department. Additional chief secretary (co-operation) Navraj Sandhu was given the charge of vigilance department. No official reason was cited for stripping the chief secretary of charge. One likely reason could be the stance taken by Dhesi on certain inquiries conducted by the state vigilance bureau.

Sources in the government said that Dhesi was stripped of the charge as he was not able to pay attention to vigilance matters.

The state government issued transfer and posting orders of 13 IAS officers. Additional chief secretary (ACS) Sunil Gulati was given additional charge of co-ordinator, centrally sponsored schemes, in addition to chairman and MD of Haryana Minerals. ACS (environment) Dheera Khandelwal was given the additional charge of cultural affairs (archaeology, archives and museums).

Principal secretary (higher education) Jyoti Arora was given the additional charge of technical education; principal secretary Sumita Misra was posted in social justice and empowerment replacing Ashok Khemka. Khemka was posted as principal secretary (sports and youth affairs). Pankaj Aggarwal was posted as director general (supplies and disposal) in addition to the charge of labour commissioner; Shekhar Vidyarthi was given charge of Hafed MD in addition to the charge of director (environment). Director Ayush Saket Kumar was given the additional charge of special secretary (Home-1) replacing Geeta Bharti who was posted as director (welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes department).

Special secretary (forests) Chander Shekhar was given the additional charge of special secretary (secretariat establishment; Dairy Development Cooperative Federation MD Bhupinder Singh was given the additional charge of special secretary (finance). Additional secretary (finance) Shaleen was given the additional charge of director (medical education).