 Haryana CM Khattar grants Rs 10 crore to Yogeshwar Dutt's village | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 18, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Haryana CM Khattar grants Rs 10 crore to Yogeshwar Dutt's village

india Updated: Jan 17, 2017 11:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Highlight Story

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar being greeted by wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt at his village Bhainswal Kalan in Sonepat on Monday.(Manoj Dhaka/HT Photo)

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday visited Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt at his village Bhainswal Kalan in Sonepat to congratulate him for his wedding.

The Olympian wrestler is to tie knot to district resident Sheetal in Delhi on Monday night.

On the occasion of his wedding, the CM announced Rs 10-crore gift for his village, accepting all the demands and grievances of the village residents.

The money would be used in building roads and bringing canal-based drinking and irrigation facilities to the village.

“Yogeshwar has made his village, state and the entire country proud with his sports career. I extend my congratulations to the new couple. It is commendable that he has made his name in the world on his own. So, on his wedding day, I am accepting all the demands of his village,” Khattar said, while talking to media.

tags

more from india

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<