Haryana CM Khattar grants Rs 10 crore to Yogeshwar Dutt's village

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday visited Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt at his village Bhainswal Kalan in Sonepat to congratulate him for his wedding.

The Olympian wrestler is to tie knot to district resident Sheetal in Delhi on Monday night.

On the occasion of his wedding, the CM announced Rs 10-crore gift for his village, accepting all the demands and grievances of the village residents.

The money would be used in building roads and bringing canal-based drinking and irrigation facilities to the village.

“Yogeshwar has made his village, state and the entire country proud with his sports career. I extend my congratulations to the new couple. It is commendable that he has made his name in the world on his own. So, on his wedding day, I am accepting all the demands of his village,” Khattar said, while talking to media.