Haryana cop suspended in JNU student attack case

A sub-inspector of Haryana Police has been suspended for allegedly failing to take note of a complaint filed by a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student, alleging that she was threatened with rape by a group locals near Bhardwaj Lake in Asola.

“Sub-inspector Suresh Kumar has been suspended for not taking cognisance of the complaint by the woman and necessary action. We have zeroed in on some suspects and arrests are likely to be made soon,” Surajkund police station in-charge Pankaj Kumar said.

In her complaint to the Vasant Kunj (North) police, the woman, who claimed to be a JNU student, had gone to Surajkund with six of her friends on August 15. While she was on a motorcycle with two of her friends, an inebriated man asked them to stop, she said in her complaint.

The man questioned them why they were roaming in the area till late in the night and raised aspersions on the woman’s character, the police said, adding the man then allegedly called his father and brother, and assaulted the woman and her friends. They also took her to a shed nearby where they threatened to rape her. In the mean time, the woman’s other friends arrived there and rescued her and her two friends, the police said.

The woman in her complaint said that she approached some Haryana police personnel who were there but they also raised doubts on her and took her to a police station and made her write an apology letter, they said.

VICTIM IN SHOCK

Almost four days after the incident, the students is said to be still under shock. “She is still unwell. She was running fever, which could have been caused by mental trauma. She has to get counselling to be able to cope,” said Mohit Pandey, the president of the JNU Students Union.

Earlier, Pandey and other JNU students asked Faridabad police to take strict action against the officers who refused to register her complaint, and also the accused. Pandey said that though the victim wanted to accompany the group to the police station, she was too unwell to go.

The Vasant Kunj police station in South Delhi have registered a zero FIR and the matter has been forwarded to Faridabad police, a police official said. The case was registered under Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.