Haryana: Ex-serviceman shot 11 times outside Sonepat temple, dies

Unidentified persons on Monday morning pumped 11 bullets into an ex-serviceman outside a temple at Sonepat district’s Barona village.

The incident took place when the victim, Satbir Singh, 50, who retired from the Indian Army in 2007, was about to enter the village temple to offer his routine morning prayers at 7am. Police said some people, numbering at least two, were waiting for Satbir. He died on the spot. The police said bullets were fired on his face, chest and arms.

Satbir was now practising agriculture in the village. His family said he was accused of murdering the son of village resident Rajesh in 2010 after the victim’s body’s was found near Satbir’s fields, but was acquitted by court of all charges for want of evidence.

They said he did not have any other enmity with anyone. They also did not demand a first information report (FIR) against Rajesh in Singh’s murder, following which the police registered a case of murder against unidentified person(s).

Accused take advantage of smog

The eyewitnesses present at the spot told police the shooters fled on a motorcycle and no one could read their vehicle registration number due to poor visibility amid dense smog on Monday morning.

Kharkhoda police station in-charge Virender Sharma said they have formed teams to nab the shooters. He said the family was not linking the incident with the case registered against Singh, but they are investigating the case from all angles.