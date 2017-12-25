Haryana: Family kills girl’s boyfriend for meeting her at night

In an apparent incident of honour killing, a 23-year-old man was beaten to death by his girlfriend’s family members after he was caught meeting her at her residence late Sunday night.

The incident occurred in Gangtan village of Haryana’s Jhajjar district. The deceased identified as Sumit Singh — a resident of Jhajjar’s Dighal village — was studying at a private academy in Rohtak.

The police said that Sumit had gone out on the pretext of irrigating his agriculture fields in the village on Sunday night. However, he secretly went to meet his girlfriend at her house in the adjacent village. The girl’s family members saw them together and allegedly thrashed Sumit with ‘lathis’ that led to his death.

One of the neighbours, who heard Sumit’s cries for help, informed the cops, who reached the spot only to find Sumit dead at the girl’s house.

Sumit’s family members said they got a call on Monday morning informing them of their son’s death.

Based on Sumit’s uncle Ramesh Singh’s complaint, the police have booked girl’s father, mother, uncle and aunt on the murder charges.

The police said that girl’s father, Sanjay Singh, is a retired Delhi Police cop. He, along with his brother and sister-in-law, was arrested and produced in court on Monday.

Beri police station in-charge Sandeep Singh said the accused have confessed to having committed the crime.

“They said they took it as an insult that Sumit secretly came late night to meet their daughter. They claimed that they did not intend to kill him, but the injuries led to his death,” Sandeep said.

Incidents of honour killings are common in this part of Haryana and are de facto under the governance of Khap panchayats, who prohibit inter-caste and same ‘gotra’ (clan) marriages. Marrying within the same or adjacent village — as it was in this case — is also barred.