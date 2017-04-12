Haryana IAS officer Ashok Khemka advises union minister Piyush Goyal to respect dignity of others

“Catch the corrupt, but do not trample (upon) the dignity of others.” That’s the sane advice Haryana cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Ashok Khemka has given to union minister Piyush Goyal .

As per reports the provocation behind the 1991 IAS batch and principal secretary rank officer Khemka taking a dig at the union minister was a video in which the power minister Piyush Goyal was seen allegedly and aggressively cautioning officials of his ministry to desist from indulging in corruption. The video was recently circulated on social media.

“A viral video shows a central minister speaking deprecatingly in official meeting. Catch the corrupt, but do not trample dignity of others,” Khemka stated in his tweet.

Catch the corrupt, but do not trample dignity of others. — Ashok Khemka, IAS (@AshokKhemka_IAS) April 11, 2017

The 1965 born IAS officer is known for speaking out his mind and at times even crossing the proverbial ‘lakshaman rekha.’

In another April 8 tweet, the officer has said: “Good governance suffers when poor quality advocates stuffed in office of AG.”