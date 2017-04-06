Haryana: Indian passengers raise funds for Russian family robbed on train

After barbaric racial attacks on Africans in Noida comes a goodwill gesture of Indians. A group of Indian passengers on Tuesday raised Rs 5,000 for a Russian family that was robbed of valuables in train in Haryana.

Russia resident Mareshev Alaxander, who was on India tour with his family, had boarded the Dadar Express from Maharashtra’s Manmad station for Haryana’s Ambala. When the family woke up on Wednesday morning at Delhi Sabzi Mandi station, they found their valuables such as laptop, passport, cash and cards missing. The worried family informed the other passengers in train, who helped them lodge a case with the government railway police (GRP) in Sonepat.

The passengers also started collecting money for the needy Russian family and raised Rs 5,000 funds for them for their basic needs.

Alexander said he was touched by the gesture of Indians. “They gave us food as well so that we don’t remain hungry,” he said.

Sonepat GRP police station in-charge Suresh Kumar said they had registered a zero FIR in the case since the robbery happened in Delhi. “The Russian family was made to contact with the embassy, and their return ticket to Delhi was booked. Some of the passengers helped them with extra cash,” he said.