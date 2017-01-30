Haryana: Jat protest attracts bigger crowd on day 2, mobile operation suspended in Jhajjar

After dispersing on Sunday evening, the Jat community members once again gathered at their dharna spots in larger numbers in Haryana districts to continue their protest for their demands on Monday morning. The All India Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS), leading the agitation, said they will keep sitting for dharnas everyday till the government fulfilled all their demands.

In Jhajjar, the administration has suspended calling facilities and all internet services on mobile phones in the jurisdiction of protest site, though that didn’t stop the Jat community to gather once again on Monday morning.

The Jats have been asking for release of all those arrested during February quota stir last year, which had resulted in 30 casualties and destruction of property after large-scale violence erupted in eight districts of Haryana. “60 of our community members are still locked in jail, while hundreds are stuck in court trials. This movement will go on until the government frees all of them from all charges,” said Ashok Balhara, general secretary of the AIJASS.

Rapid Action Force deployed 200 metres from the protest site to prevent any untoward situation. (Manoj Dhaka/HT Photo)

The Jat group is also demanding reservation under OBC in Central government jobs and educational institutes, and suspension of Kurukshetra MP Raj Kumar Saini from the BJP for “using derogatory terms about the Jat community.”

In Rohtak, the epicentre of the protest, around 1200-1500 people gathered on Sunday. However, the crowd looked even larger on Monday. The previous protests of the community showed the numbers of protestors have only got bigger and more aggressive as their dharnas have proceeded, posing trouble for the state government. The dharnas in Rohtak’s Jassia village and Sonepat’s Joli-Lath village are getting good support, while those in northern and southern districts don’t see much footfall.

“Till now, it looks peaceful. We have enough forces to take care if any untoward situation occurs,” Rohtak SP Pankaj Nain said. The state is using the services of paramilitary forces, homeguards and reserve police force besides the regular police to maintain peace during this time of agitation.