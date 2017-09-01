Haryana: HC verdict today on pleas against Jat quota, community threatens stir

The Punjab and Haryana high court is likely to deliver on Friday its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the 10% reservation to Jats and five other communities in the BJP-ruled state.

A division bench had reserved its verdict in March after a marathon hearing when the state government defended the Haryana Backward Classes (reservation in services and admission in educational institutions) Act 2016.

The court later stayed the reservation after it was challenged on the ground that law was contrary to the basic structure of the Constitution and exceeded the 50% limit set by the Supreme Court.

A powerful Jat organisation spearheading the quota agitation has threatened to launch its stir if the court struck down the reservation. The Jats constitute 26% of Haryana 2.64-crore population.

At least 30 people were killed and more than 300 people injured when a similar agitation by the Jats had sparked largescale violence in Haryana in February last year. Property worth crores of rupees was also damaged during the agitation that left the state paralysed for nearly two weeks.

“We are hopeful that the high court will rule in our favour and set aside hurdles in our reservation. But if it stays our reservation, it will be the responsibility of the government to bring a stronger bill that could not be challenged,” said Ashok Balhara, the general secretary Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti.

“We will give a deadline to the government on September 3 and announce the date for another protest if it failed to give us quota by then,” he added.

The organisation will stage a rally in Jhajjar on September 3.

