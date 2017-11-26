Haryana: Jats, BJP MP Saini rallies to face-off today

The Jat-belt of Haryana once again remains on the edge a day ahead of parallel rallies of Jat leader Yashpal Malik and BJP MP Raj Kumar Saini in Rohtak and Jind, respectively. Fearing clashes, Haryana has requested for 25 companies of Central Paramilitary forces. The state government has also cancelled leaves of police officials.

Jat leader Malik, the president of All-India Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS), will lay the foundation stone of an educational institute, being built exlusively for the Jat community in Jassia village on Sunday.

On the other hand, BJP MP Saini, who hopes to be the CM with the help of votes of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), may announce the formation of a new party during his rally.

Security has been beefed up in view of the opposition both leaders have been facing from various sections of the society.

In the case of Malik, he is facing opposition to the rally from within the Jat community itself. Jats have accused him of bungling crores of rupees in the garb of fighting for reservation for the community.

MP Saini’s rally faces stiff opposition from the Jats for his vocal stand against granting any reservation to the community. “Yashpal Malik collected crores of rupees in donation from the Jat community making false promises. Our prime demand was job reservation and withdrawal of cases against Jat men arrested during the violent agitation of 2016. But Malik is starting his business by opening some education institute,” said Sumit Arya, president of Rohtak Sarpanch Association, a body that has opposed Malik.

Jats protesting against Saini’s rally in Jind had clashed with the olice on Friday, after which cops resorted to lathicharge and arrested four men for pelting stones.

Section 144 imposed in neighbouring Sonepat and Charkhi Dadri

The situation remained volatile in Jind on Saturday as well, with protesters blocking Jind-Chandigarh road giving ultimatums to police and administration to cancel Saini’s rally in their citadel. In neighbouring Sonepat and Charkhi Dadri districts, from where people are likely to reach the rally venues, the administration has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC barring assembly of more than four people at a public place. Mobile internet and SMS services have been suspended in 11 districts of the state till Sunday midnight to control rumours and exchange of inflammatory messages.

In Rohtak, the police have advised commuters to avois travelling via NH-71 A (Rohtak-Gohana) as it is likely to be closed due to the massive crowd expected to take part in the Jat rally.