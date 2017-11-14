Haryana: Man gets seven years in jail for 2014 rape of medical student

The court of additional district judge, Pankaj, of Hisar has sentenced a Kurukshetra man, Rohit Rod, to seven years in jail for raping a medical college student in June 2014. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 13,500 on the convict.

In the police complaint, the victim had said that she knew Rahul since her coaching classes for medical college. When she got admitted to a medical college in Hisar, Rahul continued to come to meet her at the college.

In June 2014, Rahul came to meet her, offered her some intoxicant-laced soft drinks and abducted her. The complaint added, he took her to a hotel in Hisar, where he raped her and even shot her MMS.

He also threatened the accused with dire consequences and of making the video viral, if she informed anybody.

However, on June 26, 2014, she disclosed the matter to her father and a complaint was finally lodged on July 24, 2014 at the Agroha police station.

He has been convicted under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement); 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty); 376-A (rape); 377 (unnatural offences); 506 (criminal intimidation) and under Sections of the Information Technology Act.