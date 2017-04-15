Haryana minister favours total liquor ban

Haryana women and child development minister Kavita Jain said on Saturday that “as a woman” she feels that prohibition should be imposed in the state. She added that such a move would not work if there was no such ban in the neighbouring states. She was talking to reporters in Sonepat on the sidelines of a function.

Prohibition had been imposed in Haryana in 1996 by the Bansi Lal-led Haryana Vikas Party-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government but it was lifted by the same regime in 1998.

Haryana women and child development minister Kavita Jain (HT File Photo)

Jain said that she felt that the attempt had failed as liquor was available in the neighbouring states. “There were instances when people brought liquor (into the state) in buses and through other means,” she said.

Jain said that those who are habitual drinkers, when they don’t get liquor, turn violent in their homes and are ready to spend any amount to procure it. “Then the situation turns more explosive,” she said while going into the demerits of prohibition if people can procure liquor from neighbouring states.

She said the Supreme Court order banning liquor sale along highways was a very good thing. “Drinking liquor is a social evil, any addiction is a habit,” she said, adding that the “government wants to save people of the country from bad habits and addiction”.