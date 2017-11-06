Haryana oil mill explosion: Three labourers dead, several injured

Three migrant labourers died during treatment at various hospitals in Rohtak and Hisar after they were injured in an explosion in a petroleum tank at an oil mill factory in Hisar’s Uklana block on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Bhim Raj (62) from Orissa, Suresh Kumar (45) from Bihar and Santosh Kumar (18) from Bihar.

Talking with HT, police spokesperson Chander Bhan said, “Bhim Raj and Suresh Kumar were shifted to PGIMS in Rohtak for treatment where they succumbed to their injuries. A police team has been dispatched to Rohtak for further proceedings of autopsy. Santosh Kumar died at a private hospital in Hisar.”

15 labourers had were seriously injured after an explosion in a petroleum tank at at Ashish Garg Oil Extraction Factory near Surewala Chowk.