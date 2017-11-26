Haryana parallel protest rallies Live: State on high alert, mobile internet shut

With two parallel rallies of Jat leader Yashpal Malik and BJP MP Raj Kumar Saini in Rohtak set to be held today, the Jat-belt of Haryana remains on the edge.

Here are the live updates.

9:40 am: Jats protesting against Saini’s rally in Jind had clashed with the police on Friday, after which cops resorted to lathicharge and arrested four men for pelting stones.

9:15 am: In Sonepat and Charkhi Dadri districts, Section 144 of the CrPC barring assembly of more than four people at a public place remains imposed.

8:50 am: Mobile internet and SMS services remains suspended in 11 districts of the state to control rumours and exchange of inflammatory messages.

8:40 am: Security beefed up in parts of the state in view of the opposition both leaders have been facing from various sections of the society. In Rohtak, the police have advised commuters to avoid travelling via NH-71 A (Rohtak-Gohana) .

8:25 am: Haryana had earlier requested for 25 companies of Central Paramilitary forces. The state government also cancelled leaves of police officials.

About the rallies

Jat leader Malik, the president of All-India Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS), will lay the foundation stone of an educational institute, being built exclusively for the Jat community in Jassia village. On the other hand, BJP MP Saini may announce the formation of a new party during his rally.

In the case of Malik, he is facing opposition to the rally from within the Jat community itself. Jats have accused him of bungling crores of rupees in the garb of fighting for reservation for the community.

MP Saini’s rally faces stiff opposition from the Jats for his vocal stand against granting any reservation to the community.