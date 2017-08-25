Haryana, Punjab in lockdown ahead of Ram Rahim verdict, SC says privacy a fundamental right, Nilekani back at Infosys: Top stories to bring you up to date

1- Ram Rahim rape verdict: Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh in lockdown; civic nightmare in Panchkula

Parts of Haryana and Punjab as well as Chandigarh were under a security lockdown on Thursday as 200,000 supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh massed in Panchkula ahead of a verdict in a rape trial against him. Schools, colleges and government offices were closed, and train and bus services suspended. The army was placed on standby, while police and paramilitary forces patrolled sensitive areas. The Punjab and Haryana high court directed the Union government to take pre-emptive measures and asked Haryana and Punjab why so many people were allowed to gather at one place despite prohibitory orders.

2- Privacy a fundamental right: SC ruling to impact Aadhaar, beef ban and gay rights

Individual privacy is a fundamental right, the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, a watershed verdict that will test the validity of a controversial biometric identification project as well as other draconian restrictions over eating beef and gay sex. In a unanimous ruling, the nine-judge bench said the right to privacy was inherent in the right to life, liberty and speech, but not without “reasonable restrictions” when it came to national security, fighting crime and distribution of state benefits. “I do not think that anybody would like to be told by the State as to what they should eat or how they should dress or whom they should be associated with either in their personal, social or political life,” said justice J Chelameswar in his personal conclusion.

3- Nandan Nilekani back as Infosys chairman, Vishal Sikka resigns from board

A little over 36 years after he co-founded Infosys Ltd with six others and exactly a decade after he stepped down as its chief executive officer, Nandan Nilekani has returned to the company after he was unanimously named by the board as its non-executive chairman in a widely anticipated move. The appointment, a significant victory for co-founder NR Narayana Murthy in his fight against the board of Infosys, will soothe the nerves of the company’s largest investors, who have been spooked by the events of the past week, during which Vishal Sikka stepped down as CEO.

4- Panchkula: Ahead of verdict, security forces begin eviction of Dera followers

The Haryana Police and central forces on Thursday night swung into action to flush out scores of Dera followers who have gathered in Panchkula over the past three days. State DGP B S Sandhu said the night-long operation would be carried out and the ‘premis’, as Dera followers are known, would be moved out in buses arranged by the government. Around 2 lakh Dera followers including men, women and children have gathered in Panchkula, where a CBI court is set to deliver its verdict in a rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh today.

5- Journalist who ‘exposed rapes in Dera’ was killed: Case at final stage in same court

Even as the limelight now is on a rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, a bereaved son too awaits justice for the murder of his father, journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, who had exposed the alleged rape of ‘sadhvis’ (female followers) at the Dera 15 years ago. Chhatrapati was shot from point-blank range at his residence on October 24, 2002, months after the paper published an anonymous letter narrating how women finding solace in the Dera as sadhvis were sexually harassed and raped by the Dera chief. His son Anshul has been fighting the legal battle that has now reached final arguments in the same CBI court at Panchkula.

6- Trump renews attacks on Republican leadership

Back in Washington from a raucous tour of Arizona, US President Donald Trump escalated his battle with the Republican leadership on Thursday, publicly venting his frustration with their failure to advance his legislative agenda, especially the repeal and replacement of Obamacare. “The only problem I have with Mitch McConnell is that, after hearing Repeal & Replace for 7 years, he failed! That should NEVER have happened!” Trump tweeted, the two exclamation marks and capitalised “NEVER” conveying his frustration. McConnell leads Republicans in the US senate and has been at the receiving end of Trump’s ire after a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Healthcare Act.

7- ‘Where is my name?’ Afghan women seek identity through social media campaign

A social media campaign demanding that Afghan men refer to their wives by their own name in public is gaining traction in the deeply patriarchal country. It is common in Afghanistan for women to be known only as the “wife of” or “daughter of” someone. Often their names are omitted from wedding invites and even gravestones. But an online campaign called #WhereIsMyName, started recently by a group of young Afghan women, is challenging the centuries-old tradition and seeking to spread awareness about the right to identity.

8- Reliance Jio website under stress for JioPhone booking, turns slow

Users faced briefly faced difficulty reaching Reliance Jio’s website and My Jio app after the company’s JioPhone went up for pre-booking at 5.30pm Thursday. People were able to successfully book phones, but several users have taken expressed disappointment on social media. At 7.23pm, the website was slow. While we could reach the page where you provide your mobile number along with the pin code, the Jio website could not take us further. The smart feature phone has been talked about after company offered it to customers for Rs 500 on booking and the remaining Rs 1,000 upon delivery. The Rs 1,500 amount is refundable after three years.

9- India vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar clinch thriller at Pallekele

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya triggered a stunning batting collapse before India recovered to win the second ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Dananjaya wrecked the innings, capturing six wickets in the space of 20 deliveries to leave India, chasing a target of 231 in 47 overs, in disarray. India were reduced to 131 for seven after before Mahendra Singh Dhoni (45 no) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (53 no) put on a 100-run eighth wicket partnership to take the team to a tense three-wicket win for a 2-0 series lead.

10- Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu enter World Badminton Championship quarter-finals

Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth stood just one step away from grabbing a medal each at the World Badminton Championship after entering the quarterfinals of the singles events in Glasgow. Saina, who had won a silver in the last edition, dished out a gritty performance to outwit World No. 3 Korean Sung Ji Hyun 21-19 21-15. Sindhu survived a scare against Hong Kong’s Cheung Ngan Yi before prevailing 19-21 23-21 21-17 in a thrilling match. Srikanth eased into the quarterfinals with yet another straight-game win over Denmark’s Anders Antonsen in men’s singles.

