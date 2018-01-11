Haryana: Sex ratio in Jhajjar improves, touches 920

Haryana’s Jhajjar district that used to be infamous for its acute gender imbalance has shown a considerable improvement in its sex ratio with 920 girls against 1,000 boys by end of 2017.

Government officials say the district witnessed a 95-point rise in the sex ratio since the launch of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.

Rakesh Kumar, deputy civil surgeon (Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques), said they have carried more than 30 successful PC-PNDT and MTP raids in the district since the beginning of the campaign.

Deputy commissioner Sonal Goel said they gave a special focus on villages with low sex ratios and organised several informative campaigns to maximise people’s participation.

“Explanation is also sought from doctors, ANM and ASHA workers posted at community and public health centres for their dismal performance and details of all pregnant woman registered in health centres is sought for explanation,” Goel said.