Haryana trader gets ‘caged’ for releasing rat in the open

A trader ended up going to the lock-up for releasing a rat in the open! The incident occurred in Safidon block of Jind district on Thursday.

Vijay Kumar set up a mousetrap on Wednesday night to catch a rat that had been troubling him in his shop. On Thursday, he found that the rat was caught in the mousetrap.

To get rid of it, he released it outside the market, near the city’s government resthouse.

In no time, the rat entered the rest house. Sub-divisional magistrate Jagniwas, who was walking in the resthouse, saw the rat and then saw Vijay holding the mousetrap, and immediately confronted him for his action.

Eyeing trouble, Vijay set the mousetrap again, this time in the resthouse, and caught the rat once yet again. However, the Sub-divisional magistrate was not ready to let go so easily. He not only lashed out at Vijay in anger, but sent him to police custody for his ‘action’.

The incident triggered outrage among the traders in the market, who shut their shops and blocked the road in protest against the administration’s move.

Two hours later, Vijay was released as the traders did not relent in their protest.

Safidon police station incharge Vikas Kumar said he only followed the instructions of the SDM. Notably, the tiny rat died in the cage amid the hoopla it had created!