Has Amit Shah started new horoscope service? asks Sharad Pawar

Taking a dig at Amit Shah’s statement that his party aims to stay in power for at least 50 years, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday asked whether the BJP president had started a “new service of checking horoscope”.

Shah on Saturday said in Bhopal that BJP has not come to power for mere five or 10 years, but for at least 50 years.

“It seems Shah has started a new service of checking horoscope. Since when did he start this business? It’s always the people who decide the number of days a party will stay in power,” Pawar said in Kolhapur where he was on a personal visit.

Referring to Ahmed Patel’s recent victory in the Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections, Pawar said that one out of two votes of the NCP ensured that the Congress stalwart won another term in Parliament.

“NCP had two votes of which one MLA defected. However, the second (MLA) voted for the Congress and this vote paved the way for Patel to enter Rajya Sabha,” the former Union minister said.

Commenting on senior BJP leader and Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil’s remarks that he would vacate his PWD portfolio for Congress leader Narayan Rane if the latter joins the BJP, Pawar said, “Generally, it’s the chief minister’s discretion to allocate portfolios. I would like to know whether Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has decentralised his decisions”.