Has Honeypreet fled to Nepal? Haryana cops look for Ram Rahim aide near border

Haryana Police came looking for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s close aide Honeypreet Insaan in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh as she is suspected to have left for Nepal through the porous border.

Additional superintendent of police Ghanshyam Chaurasiya confirmed the arrival of two Haryana Police personnel at the Gaurifanta border in Kheri.

The ASP told PTI that Haryana Police shared some information with Gaurifanta police and inquired about her suspected movement towards the neighbouring country through the porous India-Nepal border.

“However, when no clue about Honeypreet’s departure for Nepal could be gathered, Haryana Police returned,” the ASP said.

He said an unclaimed vehicle bearing a registration number of Punjab was seized from the border and a probe was on to ascertain its ownership and its connection with Honeypreet.

Honeypreet, who is in her 30s, is the adopted daughter of Ram Rahim whose conviction in a rape case triggered mob violence that killed at least 36 people across Haryana.

She had accompanied the Dera head when he was brought to the special CBI court in Panchkula for the pronouncement of the verdict in 15-year-old rape case. She also travelled with him in a special chopper which ferried them to Rohtak from Panchkula after the conviction.

Police had issued a lookout notice against Honeypreet who has emerged as the Dera head’s likely successor to head the controversial sect.