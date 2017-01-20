 Has the DRDO forgotten its Facebook password? | india-news | Hindustan Times
Has the DRDO forgotten its Facebook password?

india Updated: Jan 20, 2017 15:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DRDO tweets at Facebook.

One would expect the organisation responsible for developing weapons systems and cutting edge defence technology for India’s armed forces to have quite a few tech-savvy folks. The reality appears to be something else.

On Friday, followers of the official Twitter handle of the Defence Research and Development Organisation came across an unusual tweet – a call for help on the micro-blogging site to Facebook to help access the DRDO’s official page.

In two tweets, DRDO said its official page on Facebook “is not opening” and that there was a “sign in problem”.

DRDO’s official Facebook page showed no apparent signs of hacking, leading people to believe that it could be something as simple as the manager of the page forgetting the password.

Besides people pointing out that it was unusual for DRDO to be trying to contact Facebook via Twitter, there were other humorous takes, such as one Twitter user asking if people would tweet to Bill Gates if they forget their Windows password.

