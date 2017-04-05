 Hate crimes against Indians in US taken up at very high levels: Govt in Lok Sabha | india-news | Hindustan Times
Hate crimes against Indians in US taken up at very high levels: Govt in Lok Sabha

india Updated: Apr 05, 2017 18:28 IST
PTI
Hate crimes

US Defense Secretary James Mattis (L) welcomes Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, before their meeting at the Pentagon in Washington on March 24.(REUTERS)

Attacks against Indians in the US were taken up by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval with senior American officials during his visit to Washington last month, the government said on Wednesday.

The government has taken up the issue of incidents of attack on Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin with the US government at very high levels, including during the visits of the foreign secretary and national security advisor, Minister of State VK Singh said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

“We have conveyed our deep concern, and called for necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of Indian diaspora as well as expeditious investigation into these incidents,” the minister said.

Doval, who visited the US from March 23 to 24, held a series of meetings with top Trump administration officials, including US Defense Secretary James Mattis and National Security Advisor Lt Gen HR McMaster.

This year has seen many incidents of hate crimes against Indian nationals including the killing of an engineer in Kansas by a US navy veteran.

