Have done nothing wrong: Anant Geete after ‘gherao’ of civil aviation minister

Shiv Sena leader and Union Minister Anant Geete, who was seen angrily shouting at his ministerial colleague Ashok Gajapathi Raju in the Lok Sabha, insisted that he had done “no wrong” and his party and TDP would remain NDA constituents.

Geete’s remarks came after he, along with his party MPs, had surrounded TDP leader and civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, after the latter refused to heed their demand for revoking the flying ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad.

“As a Shiv Sena leader, I need to take care of the rights of the party MPs. I have not misbehaved with anybody. I have not done anything wrong. Me and Rajuji are ministers and allies in NDA and will remain allies,” the Heavy Industries minister said outside the Parliament.

At the same time, he insisted that the flying ban should be lifted from Gaikwad.

Following the chaos in the lower house, Geete and his party MPs sat with Raju and other TDP leaders to resolve the issue.

Both sides had also been called by the Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan to find a way out in the matter.

Earlier in the Lok Sabha, BJP members, including several union ministers, watched in shock as their ally Shiv Sena MPs hit Raju’s bench in anger and did not let him leave.

Several leaders, including home minister Rajnath Singh, tried to placate Geete and his colleagues while Raju was ushered out.

Gaikwad had tendered an apology to Parliament but insisted that he owed no apology to the airline officials as he sought removal of the ban imposed on him by domestic airlines after he allegedly beat up an Air India officer with slippers.