HC upholds Haryana’s Jat quota law, stays implementation till March 31, 2018

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday upheld a Haryana law ensuring 10% reservation for Jats and five other communities but stayed its implementation till a government panel finalises the quantum to keep it within the Supreme Court-mandated limit.

The top court had earlier ruled that reservation in government jobs and educational institutions must not exceed 50%.

“The high court said the extent of reservation will be determined by the State Backward Classes Commission on the basis of data submitted either by the state government or collected on its own,” additional advocate general Lokesh Sinhal said. The commission has been given time till March 31, 2018, the period till which the quota will be suspended.

The ruling could bring relief to the state government, which announced the quotas after Jats ran riot last year, leading to the deaths of 30 people. Property worth crores of rupees was also damaged in arson during the agitation that left the state paralysed for nearly two weeks.

Before the verdict, Ashok Balhara, the general secretary of the Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti, had threatened to launch a fresh agitation if the court struck down the reservation.

But the issue may not completely be settled yet since the State Backward Classes Commission will now have to come up with a formula that keeps total reservation in the state below 50%, which could mean the 10% quantum may be tweaked, or quotas of other communities reduced.

The high court’s division bench stayed the Haryana Backward Classes (reservation in services and admission in educational institutions) Act 2016 on May 26, 2016 after it was challenged on the ground that law was contrary to the basic structure of the Constitution and exceeded the 50% limit set by the Supreme Court in a 1992 case.

The government said the 1992 ruling provided for an exception ‘in public interest’, but the court did not agree. The government also tried to give quota benefits to Jats under the economically backward category for general people, but the move was thwarted by the high court last month.