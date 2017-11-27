HD Deve Gowda family’s third generation enters active politics

The JD(S) on Monday appointed former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna its state general secretary, marking the entry of the family’s third generation into active politics ahead of the state polls early next year.

Prajwal, son of Gowda’s elder son and senior JD(S) leader H D Revanna, was until recently involved in party activities as a worker in Hassan district, the family’s home turf.

“On the orders of JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda and state president H D Kumaraswamy, Prajwal Revanna has been appointed JD(S) Karnataka general secretary with immediate effect,” an official letter from the party said.

The appointment is being seen as a push to the political aspirations of Prajwal, who has been openly demanding a party ticket for the upcoming assembly elections.

Gowda, however, has repeatedly maintained that only two members from his family - Revanna and Kumaraswamy - will be contesting the polls, in an attempt to wipe out the “father- sons party” label attached to the Janata Dal (Secular).

Despite Kumaraswamy, Gowda’s other son, also reiterating the stand on the number of family members contesting on the party’s ticket, mixed signals are being sent out from within the family. Prajwal’s mother Bhavani Revanna recently claimed her son would contest the polls and Gowda has approved his candidature.

Anita, wife of Kumaraswamy, has also reportedly expressed her interest in contesting from Channapatna, from where she lost the last time, if the party leadership agrees to it.