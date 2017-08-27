Headless body of a man found in Jhelum river in Kashmir

The headless body of a man was recovered from the Jhelum river in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday, triggering anger in the region.

Police said the body was recovered in Hajin area of Bandipora in the morning. Locals said the body was found by sand extractors.

The body was later identified as that of Muzaffar Parray (30) alias Muzaffar Natta, a resident of Parray Mohalla Hajin. His family members reportedly identified him from the clothes he was wearing. His family said he was a labourer and was missing for the past three days.

“It is a murder case and we are investigating. It seems that his head was severed first and the body then thrown into the river,” said Sheikh Zulfikar, senior superintendent of police of Bandipora.

Zulfikar, however, denied reports by some news agencies that Parray was an overground worker of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant outfit.

Shopkeepers downed their shutters and businesses closed, as news of the death led to a near-shutdown in the area. Hundreds of people participated in his funeral procession.

Meanwhile, the LeT blamed security forces for the murder.

According to local news agencies, LeT chief Mehmood Shah condemned the killing “by Indian forces” and claimed that Parray was “wrongfully arrested 20 days before for the crime he did not commit and soon after his release, his head was cut off”. HT could not independently verify the local news reports.

However, SSP Zulfikar refuted these allegations, saying the LeT was no authority to make such claims. “In fact, the LeT may be responsible for this,” he said.