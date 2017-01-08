Heavy rain, snow keeps Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for 3rd day

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for vehicular traffic for the third consecutive day on Sunday due to heavy rains and snowfall on Friday.

“The 300-km long highway is closed for vehicular traffic since Friday following snowfall and heavy rains at various places en route,” a Traffic Police officer said.

No vehicle was allowed to move on the highway toward the Kashmir valley from Nagrota check post as a precautionary measure, he said.

The work to restore traffic on the highway was going on in full swing. Men and machinery of the Border Road Organisation (BRO) were cleaning the debris, he said.

Heavy snowfall was witnessed on Friday at Jawahir tunnel, Banihal and Patnitop areas along the highway and the hills of Bhaderwah, Kathua, Kishtwar and Ramban.

