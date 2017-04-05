Shot several times, how AIIMS doctors revived CRPF commandant Cheetah from coma

CRPF commandant Chetan Kumar Cheetah, who had been fighting for his life at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for over a month, was discharged on Wednesday. The 42-year-old had sustained multiple gunshot wounds in February during a battle with militants in Bandipora, Kashmir.

Cheetah was first wheeled in on February 14 at the trauma centre of the premier medical institute after being airlifted from Srinagar. Doctors attending to him said he has shown a steely resolve to respond to their intensive medical care that went on for close to about two months.

Amit Gupta, Additional Medical Superintendent at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, said Cheetah had suffered bullet injuries in his brain, right eye, abdomen, both the arms, left hand and in the buttock region. He had a badly fractured torso and the globe of his eye had ruptured.

Here are the procedures he had to undergo during his journey to recovery:

*Within 24 hours of admission, surgery was conducted to remove a portion of the skull which had suffered the bullet injury to reduce intra-cranial pressure.

*Multiple brain surgeries were carried out, including two CSF diversion (a procedure used to drain fluid from the brain).

*The doctors were not able to save his right eye, but specialists managed to save his left eye, an AIIMS doctor said.

*He also developed infections due to his wounds. They were managed by critical care specialists in ICU.

*Several debridement procedures were done to remove damaged or infected tissues. The debridement had to be done as Cheetah was suffering from meningitis – the inflammation of the brain membrane.

Home minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to hail the courage of the officer and said he wants to see Cheetah back in action.

“Fortune favours the brave. Extremely happy to know that Cheetah has made a miraculous recovery.

“I thank the team of doctors who have helped Shri Chetan Cheetah in his recovery. Hope to see Cheetah back in action soon,” the minister said.

His deputy in the ministry and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visited the officer at the AIIMS Trauma centre here and talked to him.

Minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju meeting CRPF commandant Chetan Kumar Cheetah at AIIMS. (PTI Photo)

Rijiju said he was “proud” of the officer.

Cheetah, in his short comments, said he felt proud when army chief General Bipin Rawat and Rijiju visited him during his admission at the hospital here and recognised his contribution.

Cheetah’s wife, Uma Singh, who has been besides her husband since the near-fatal encounter, was anxious to take him home after being discharged today and said “normalcy in our lives will come back once he wears the uniform and goes to office”.

Hailing from Rajasthan, Cheetah bore the initial brunt of the militant encounter in Hajjan area on February 14 where a joint team of army, CRPF and state police had laid siege following intelligence inputs that two foreign terrorists were hiding in the area.