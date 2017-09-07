Here’s why #BlockNarendraModi was trending on Twitter

A Twitter hashtag, #BlockNarendraModi, calling for users to block Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the social media platform was trending on Thursday after reports that he followed handles posting abusive content about journalist Gauri Lankesh who was murdered in Bengaluru.

The 55-year-old journalist, a known critic of the right-wing Hindutva ideology, was shot dead by unidentified attackers outside her house on Tuesday night.

Her killing has triggered shock and anger across the country, with protests in many cities. However, there were many who made offensive remarks against Lankesh over her left-leaning views.

Nikhil Dadhich, who calls himself a “Hindu Nationalist” and is followed by Modi on Twitter, called the slain Kannada journalist-activist “a bitch” who deserved to die.

The tweet has now been deleted from his Twitter profile.

Fact-checking website Alt News reported about several other accounts, some of which were followed by the PM, labelling Lankesh as a “Naxal sympathiser” and hurled abuse at her.

Another Twitter user, Ashish Mishra, whose bio says he’s a ‘IIT Bombay,IIMP’ pass out and a ‘political strategist’, was one of the other people who posted objectionable tweets over Lankesh’s killing, according to the report.

Mishra is followed by senior ministers in the Union government including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Vijay Goel, apart from Narendra Modi.

Prasad in a tweet condemned Gauri Lankesh’s murder and the vitriolic messages about her killing:

I strongly condemn & deplore the messages on social media expressing happiness on the dastardly murder of #Gaurilankesh. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 6, 2017

PM Modi has been slammed in the past too for following Twitter handles that give out rape threats, communal threats and encourage online hatred and harassment.

While many supported the #BlockNarendraModi campaign calling for PM Modi to be blocked on Twitter, others refused to be a part of it, saying he was their ‘window to world tourism’.

Thought about it a lot. Finally took the decision to #BlockNarendraModi as he follows too many handles that propagate violence and abuse! — Jay Ambadi (@jay_ambadi) September 7, 2017

Narendra Modi became First Prime Minster of India who was blocked on @Twitter by the Citizens for following abusive troll #BlockNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/CkBYKWToUA — Invincible (@i_me_my5elf) September 7, 2017

If our respected prime minister follow such idiots it's better to block PM also #BlockNarendraModi — प्रेरणा (@Iam_Prerna) September 7, 2017

A man who follows, protects and encourages trolls and abusers should be blocked by all.#BlockNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/Czy8ulwgap — NG #withRG (@NG_withRG) September 7, 2017

#BlockNarendraModi until he blocks hatred and the hate mongers, trolls and trouble makres, the cow vigilantes and the moral brigades pic.twitter.com/bfpD3lru8f — #iStandWithFarmers (@suresh_ediga) September 6, 2017

First Prime Minister in the world to inspire a block trend.



🙏🏻 Sanskar#BlockNarendraModi — Vidyut (@Vidyut) September 6, 2017

@narendramodi is the most blocked prime minister in the world. UNESCO certified, just a few minutes back 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 #BlockNarendraModi — Troll-a-Bhakt (@trollabhakt) September 6, 2017

#BlockNarendraModi ? Nope. This govt lives in a bubble. Important to burst it. — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) September 7, 2017

What sort of crappy trend this #BlockNarendraModi?

I will do NO SUCH THING! 😡

This handle is my window to world tourism. pic.twitter.com/1F8Fmke1Rf — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) September 7, 2017