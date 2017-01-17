Here to develop Rajasthan, not to rule: Vasundhara Raje presents 3-year report card

Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday presented a report card of her three years in power in Rajasthan where she claimed her government had carried out within a short time, developmental work which the Congress government had failed to accomplish during its term.

“From road construction to other development work, we have worked at tremendous pace in both urban and rural areas,” said Raje while addressing a function in Alwar.

Raje claimed the state was running into losses when her government inherited it, but unlike the previous government she said they never never spoke about it.

“We believed in working and developing the state. We are here to do service and not to rule. We are developing state taking along rural and urban areas,” he said.

Raje inaugurated 29 developmental schemes and laid foundation for projects worth Rs 370 crore.

“We have developed Grameen and Shehari Gaurav Path of Rs 56.28 and Rs 15 crore respectively. With Rs 32.44 crore, renovation of roads will be done,” she said.

“The proposed medical college in the city will provide better healthcare facilities to the people,” Raje said, while appealing to industrialists in Alwar to come forward for water conservation scheme -- Jal Swavlamban.

Meanwhile, three-time MLA from Ramgarh assembly constituency in Alwar, Gyandev Ahuja, who had recently resigned from seven committees, including chairmanship of Committee of Estimates ‘A’, was not seen in Raje’s program.

Ahuja had earlier said that he wanted to give time to his assembly constituency and therefore resigned from the committees, maintaining that he would be present in all events when the CM visits Alwar. PTI AG BSA