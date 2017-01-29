High-danger avalanche warning issued for next 24 hours in Kashmir

The divisional administration in Kashmir on Sunday issued a high-danger avalanche warning for the next 24 hours from January 29 to January 30.

According to the officials, high danger avalanche warning will exist in avalanche prone slopes like Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Budgam and Kargil districts of Kashmir.

Accordingly, all the deputy commissioners of Kashmir including Leh and Kargil have been asked to advise people not to venture in avalanche-prone areas and to keep clearing snow depositions from roof tops of their houses and bunkers to avoid damages.

They have also advised all to take precautionary measures to avert any untoward incident.