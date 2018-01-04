Himachal cabinet to review decisions taken by previous Congress regime

The newly formed Himachal Pradesh cabinet is scheduled to meet on Thursday to review decisions taken by the previous Congress government in last six months.

In the first cabinet meeting, which was held after the swearing-in ceremony on December 27, it had decided to end services of retired employees who were re-employed during the Virbhadra Singh’s regime.

The revenue department has raised its concern over termination of services of nearly 235 patwaris who were re-employed after retirement. The department is likely to put up a memorandum before the cabinet on Thursday to reconsider its decision.

It is also likely to revert policy decision of the previous state government to allow tea estate owners to sell their gardens. The Virbhadra-led government had given its nod to two estate owners to sell off and transfer land that was forbidden under the Himachal Pradesh Ceilings on Land Holding Act 1972.

As per sources, the government is also likely to review previous cabinet’s decision of giving nod to amend the act, which had given an exemption from the ceiling limit to dispose off their surplus land by way of sale, gift or any other means.

To look into fiscal health

State’s finances are also likely to be discussed in the cabinet meet. Since the government is contemplating a bailout package from the Centre, the cabinet is likely to a look into the deteriorating economy of the state.

