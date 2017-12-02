Himachal girl, who won 5,000 metre race in 2015, accidentally consumes pesticide

The girl athlete from Himachal’s Una, who shot to limelight in 2015 after she ran barefoot in the chilling cold to win the 5,000 m race, has accidentally consumed a poisonous substance at her home.

Baksho Devi (17), belonging to an economically poor family, has been shifted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMR), Chandigarh, where her condition is said to be stable.

Una superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Gandhi said that Baksho had consumed a pesticide by mistake on Friday evening at her home in Ispur village.

“She drank water from a bucket in which the family members had mixed a pesticide to be sprayed on vegetables,” said Gandhi.

She was rushed to Una district hospital where doctors referred her to PGI.

Then a Class 9 student, Baksho won the gold medal in the district level school athletics on December 22, 2015. She ran barefoot as her family couldn’t afford to buy running shoes for her.