Hindu outfits carrying out ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Kashmiri Muslims, accuses Pak

Pakistan on Thursday accused Hindu “terrorist” outfits of carrying out “ethnic cleansing” of Kashmiri Muslims in Jammu region and claimed that the government is “empowering” such groups.

The Pakistan Foreign Office, in a statement, alleged that Kashmiris were being “killed” by security forces in “fake encounters”.

“Many Kashmiris have been killed in fake encounters, house raids and custodial killings. We condemn continuous killing of Kashmiris,” Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said.

“Hindu terrorist organisations...and the armed Village Defence Committees are committing ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims in the Jammu region,” he claimed.

He alleged that since the Modi government took over in 2014, the “Hindu terrorists have been empowered with full support from the state machinery” in Kashmir, causing displacement of scores of Kashmiri Muslim families by design.”

Zakaria said Pakistan is constantly sensitising the world community on the “grave violation of human rights” of Kashmiris.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently visiting Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum, held bilateral meetings with various leaders on the sidelines during which he highlighted “human rights violations” of Kashmiris by Indian forces.