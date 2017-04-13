Hindu Yuva Vahini dragged into controversy, say locals

An uneasy calm prevails in sector 8, Shastri Nagar here after local residents and Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) activists allegedly thrashed a Muslim youth on Tuesday. The youth was allegedly found in an objectionable position with a girl in a flat in the colony.

The local people were wary of speaking on the issue, blaming the media for dragging the Hindu Yuva Vahini name to give hype to the issue and police for being lenient in the case.

Tinku, a driver, questioned, “What was wrong if local residents acted against the unpleasant activities inside the house?” Accusing the cops of leniency, he asked, “Why did they not send the girl for medical examination and why was the accused booked under mild charges?”

Girl’s identity Initially police said both the girl and boy were Muslims and there was no communal angle in the issue.

Later, they said the girl’s identity was yet to be ascertained. When asked, SP (city) Alok Priyadarshi clarified that it was now confirmed that the girl was a Hindu and a resident of Muzaffarnagar.

Accused Wasim, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, was booked on charges of passing objectionable comments on girls and women. He was produced in court and granted bail.

Advocate Sunil Pundeer lives adjacent to the house where the accused was allegedly caught with a girl on Tuesday. Pundeer’s wife, who refused to disclose her name, said that different girls were seen visiting the house in the past one week and the matter was reported to the flat owner but he took no notice. She said instead of hailing the efforts of the colony residents in exposing the racket, all were busy dragging Vahini activists into the controversy.

Locals said a few youths lost their temper when Wasim told them that he loved the girl and wanted to marry her, despite her being a non Muslim, as she could change her religion. Omkar Singh, a local mobile shop owner claimed that upset over this remark youths in the crowd slapped him but women intervened.

Gopal, a grocery shop owner, said, “Women stopped the youths, otherwise Wasim would have got a sound thrashing.”

Read more| Yogi Adityanath’s Yuva Vahini after Meerut row: ‘Not against lovers, but will act against immorality’

Different versions

Local residents claim that girls were frequenting the room since the past one week and on Tuesday they caught Wasim with a Hindu girl in objectionable position and informed the police, as well as HYV leaders and activists, who later protested at the police station.

They said that the girl was identified as a teacher of Muzaffarnagar who was carrying a large sum of money and expensive mobile phones in her handbag. Police called her parents and handed her over to them and the accused was booked on the complaint of constable Sunil Kumar and later granted bail from the court.

However, cops said Wasim was a stalker who had been chasing the girl from Muzaffarnagar and local residents reported the matter to police on her complaint.

The complaint lodged in the police station reads, “Wasim was caught near RTO bridge while passing objectionable remarks on women and girls passing by and was booked under section 294 of IPC.” SP(City) Alok Priyadarshi said that the accused and the girl belong to Muzaffarnagar and the latter used to come Meerut to attend her coaching classes. Wasim began stalking her and on her complaint, local residents informed the police.

HYV distances itself from controversy

The Hindu Yuva Vahini has distanced itself from the controversy. Talking to HT on phone, Nagendra Tomar, HYV Sambhag adhyaksh( regional president) said he was attending a ‘ Bhandara’ on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti when an activist called him on phone and told him about the incident. When he reached there with some activists, locals told him the accused had been taken to the police station.

Tomar said, “I went to the police station and asked the cops to act as per law.” He denied that Vahini activists were involved in beating the accused. He, however, said that action should also be initiated against the flat owner who handed over the keys to a person against the wish of colony residents and without knowing about him.

Read more: After Meerut assault, ‘Hindu Yuva Vahini’ members thrash man, harass fiance