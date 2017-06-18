His petrol dealership facing cancellation, Lalu’s son Tej Pratap seeks sanctuary in Shiva

On Saturday, RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav visited the much venerated Hariharnath temple at Sonepur in north Bihar to perform the rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva, the ritual bathing of the lingam believed for its efficaciousness in warding off enemies, negativity and all things evil.

On Sunday, a day after an oil marketing company ordered the cancellation of a petrol pump allotted at Patna in his name (stayed by a court, subsequently), it was the turn of Tejashwi’s elder brother, Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav, to seek sanctuary in the protective benevolence of Lord Shiva.

Tej Pratap, younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, reached the Hariharnath temple from Patna after crossing the Digha-Sonepur road bridge across the Ganga, inaugurated just a few days ago (June 11) to coincide with the 70th birthday of his father.

Accepting greetings from his assembled supporters, he straightway, went inside the temple, where he was received by the temple trust committee secretary Vijay Singh alias Lalla.

Sporting a ‘bhasma tilak’ on his forehead and red and black threads around his right wrist, Tej Pratap, placed a white ‘gamcha’ on his head as he sat on the outer platform of shivling at the temple, which represents a merger of Lord Vishnu (Hari) and Lord Shiva (Har).

As he sat there in reverence in the temple sanctum sanctorum and the priests started reciting the mantras, Tej Pratap’s fingers were noticeable for a number of rings round them bearing gemstones such as ruby, munga, panna and an iron ring.

The priests,led by Sushil Chandra Shastri, chanted Vedic mantras as long as the rudrabhiskhek with honey, milk, curd, the gangajal and other items continued..

Tej pratap, who is regarded as most religious among Lalu’s children, has been doing his bit to propitiate the gods since BJP leader Sushil Modi made a number of revelations about Lalu’s family members, including sons Tej and Tejashwi and daughters Misa and Hema, coming into ownership of vast properties, the sources of which appeared unexplained.

Tej was recently in the news for organising a mega spiritual ritual at his residence, allegedly to combat negative influences. He had also gone on a religious sojourn to Vrindavan, where he spent two days worshipping Banke-Bihari (Lord Krishna), of whom, he is said to be an ardent devotee.