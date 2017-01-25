Hisar lawyer murder: Punjab and Haryana high court advocates go on strike

Even as Haryana police claimed to have detained two alleged suspects behind murder of Hisar lawyer, the advocates of Punjab and Haryana high court decided to abstain from work on Wednesday.

A delegation of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) on Wednesday morning met Haryana chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, demanding arrest of the accused.

As per reports reaching here, lawyers didn’t attend district courts in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Chandigarh following a strike call given by BCPH on Tuesday evening.

The 57-year-old lawyer, Subhash Gupta, was murdered in broad day light in Hisar town of Haryana on Tuesday afternoon when he was on his way home from court complex.

Unidentified miscreants had stabbed Gupta multiple times. On Wednesday police in Hisar claimed to have detained two persons in connection with the murder. Hisar police will address media later in the day to share details about investigation so far.

Meanwhile, the executive committee of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) met at 9:30 am on Wednesday and decided to go on strike.

One of the important cases listed in the high court was a petition in which a Haryana resident had demanded recusal of bench hearing Jat quota case claiming both the judges belonged to Jat-Sikh community.

Reacting to this stunning contention of the petitioner the high court bench had observed that if such demands are accepted it would imply that courts are entering the realm of caste war.

After meeting Haryana chief minister here, the high court bar president HS Brar said: “We requested CM Khattar to ensure safety and security of lawyers in court premises. CM has assured that culprits will be arrested.”