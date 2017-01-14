 Hitler, Mussolini were also powerful brands: Rahul on Anil Vij’s remark on Gandhi | india-news | Hindustan Times
Hitler, Mussolini were also powerful brands: Rahul on Anil Vij’s remark on Gandhi

india Updated: Jan 14, 2017 21:32 IST
PTI, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi hit out at Haryana minister Anil Vij who said PM Modi is a bigger brand than Mahatma Gandhi. (PTI file photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at Haryana minister Anil Vij for his controversial remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is better brand than Mahatma Gandhi, saying the dictators Hitler and Mussolini were also very powerful brands.

The Congress vice-president took to Twitter to chastise the senior BJP leader in Haryana for his comments that drew widespread criticism, even his party condemning the statement.

“Hitler and Mussolini were also very powerful brands,” Rahul said in a tweet.

Vij on Saturday told reporters that it was good that the image of Mahatma Gandhi has been replaced with that of Prime Minister in the calendar and diary of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) as Modi is a “better brand” and went on to add that Gandhi’s image would be removed gradually from the currency notes too.

Asked about the controversy over Modi’s photo on KVIC calendar and diary, the five-time MLA from Ambala Cantt, said that Gandhiji’s name has no patent over Khadi.

“Since Gandhi’s name has been attached with Khadi, it has only gone down. When Gandhi’s image was put on notes, the currency also got devalued,” he had said.

Vij, however, later withdrew the remarks.

“The statement given by me in connection with Mahatma Gandhi was given in my personal capacity. To avoid hurting anyone’s sentiments, I am withdrawing it,” Vij tweeted.

