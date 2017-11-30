HIV patient dies in Jharkhand hospital, probe ordered

A 26-year-old AIDS patient died at Patliputra Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) here on Wednesday night, allegedly due to inadequate care for three days, two days before World AIDS Day on December 1.

The family members have alleged that the patient died of cold, as the nurses in the ward refused to provide even a blanket to the patient.

The patient was admitted to PMCH on Sunday and died on Wednesday night, allegedly in absence of doctors’ care for 72 hours. This is second time in two months that an HIV positive person received inadequate response from doctors and nurses at the premium government hospital in the coal city.

In October, an AIDS patient, resident of Deoghar, was similarly ignored and he finally succumbed to the disease.

Taking a serious note over the complaint, PMCH superintendent Dr Kameswar Biswas on Thursday served show-cause notice on doctors on duty and the sister in-charge over the ‘lapses’.

“I have received a complaint from family members of the deceased patient. Detail treatment reports of patient have been sought and doctor concerned has been slapped with show-cause. It is unfortunate that blanket was not even provided to the patient. Explanation has been sought from the chief sister in-charge of the ward,” Biswas said.

The hospital has a four-bed special isolation ward for AIDS patients, but it is non-functional. The hospital admits such patients in medicine ward.

“My son, who died on Wednesday night, was admitted in medicine ward but doctors and nurses refrained from attending to him,” the mother of deceased alleged.

Hospital sources said another HIV positive patient was lying unattended in one of the corners of the female medicine ward for the last two days.

Denying the charges, Dr Biswas said, “Doctors and nurses have been directed to strictly adhere to the norms and treat AIDS patients like other patients in the ward.” The patient, resident of Dhanbad Kenduadih area, had been under treatment at the anti-retroviral treatment (ART) centre, being run by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) on the PMCH premises, for the past seven months.

On Sunday, his condition deteriorated and he was then admitted to PMCH in the evening. Doctors kept him in central emergency at night and shifted him in ward on Monday morning.

“After shifting to the ward, neither the doctor nor the nurse visited him till Wednesday. We repeatedly requested doctor and nurse of the ward to administer him drugs for relief from pain, but no one attended. The nurse on duty did not even give him a blanket because he was carrying infectious virus,” the mother of deceased alleged.