Hizbul, LeT over-ground worker surrenders in Jammu and Kashmir
Altaf Sheikh, who was close to the Hizbul Mujahideen and the LeT, surrendered before the Indian Army in Kulgam.india Updated: Nov 29, 2017 22:18 IST
Press Trust of India, Srinagar
An over-ground worker (OGW) of the Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Wednesday surrendered before security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, an Army official said.
Altaf Sheikh, who was close to the Hizbul Mujahideen and the LeT, surrendered before the army in Kulgam, the official said.
No further details were given.