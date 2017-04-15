Hoardings asking people to chant Yogi’s name or leave UP removed

Controversial hoardings asking the people to chant the name of chief minister Adityanath Yogi if they want to live in Uttar Pradesh, put up allegedly by the Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), came up in various parts of the city.

While the district administration has now removed the hoardings, the office-bearers of the Hindu Yuva Vahini termed it a conspiracy to malign their image.

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the hoardings also had the pictures of Meerut district president of HYV Neeraj Sharma Panchali.

Terming it a conspiracy to defame HYV, regional president Nagendra Tomar said Neeraj Sharma had been expelled from the organisation last month on charges of corruption.

He said HYV had nothing to do with the hoardings and clarified that Yogi had issued directives that they should maintain discipline and work responsibly.

City unit president of the BJP Karunesh Nandan Garg said HYV was an independent organisation and had nothing to do with the party. “Everyone should exercise restraint,” Garg said.